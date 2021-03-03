Saint Mary's rolls out proposed B.S. in Nursing, announces new leader

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saint Mary’s has recently announced Sister Agnes Mary Graves, RSM, director and inaugural Jack and Mary Ann Remick Chair of Nursing, will lead the B.S. in Nursing program, to be offered from the Winona Campus, and will also be responsible for the university’s RN to BSN online program.

She brings a broad range of nursing experience from working as a FertilityCare practitioner at Mercy FertilityCare in Winona, and as an RN in a number of settings including Indiana University Health at Methodist Hospital’s Advanced Heart Care Unit, Mercy Volunteer Corps, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Guyana, and the University of Kentucky Hospital, where she completed her BSN Residency Program.

Sister Agnes Mary earned her B.S. in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Sinclair School of Nursing and will graduate this May from the Doctor of Nursing Practice-Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Winona State University. She is currently completing her Nurse Practitioner Residency at Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences.