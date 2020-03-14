Saint Mary's University suspends multiple public events in upcoming weeks

Saint Mary’s University released more information Friday about its plans to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

While the campus is preparing to move classes online, many public events are also being canceled on the campus.

The university has announced that these events will be suspended: Founders’ Day on March 17; Theatre and Dance SPLaSH! on March 18-22; WE Forum Panel: Investing in Your Business on March 19; Scholarship Recognition Day on March 21; Spring Preview Day on March 21; Page Series SPEAK residency on March 23-28; and the Driftless Dance Festival on March 27-29.

No information sessions, college tours or class visits will be held, along with any other admission events or visits.

It will be later determined when events can be rescheduled, if possible.

Events scheduled for after April 13 are still expected to occur as planned, but that plan may be changed based on COVID-19 pandemic developments.

The university will contact people who have purchased tickets for these events.

Additionally, until April 13, the university’s athletic facilities and the Performance Center are now closed.

SMU employees can answer questions by phone or online from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.