Report: Fewer suspensions reported at Winona Area Public Schools

Out-of-school suspensions in the Winona Area Public School District are on the decline this year, compared with the 2018-19 school year.

According to a semi-annual report from the district, which was presented to the school board Thursday, there has been one suspension for bullying, 59 for disruptive/disorderly conduct/insubordination, five for threat/intimidation and two for verbal abuse.

During the 2018-19 school year, the district saw one suspension for bullying, 117 for disruptive/disorderly conduct/insubordination, two for harassment, eight for threats/intimidation and five for verbal abuse, along with 13 others for unclassified reasons.

The report did not disclose how many days these suspensions were for or the grade levels of the students suspended.

The report included suggestions about how the district could continue to see a decrease in suspensions, such as fight-prevention training for supervisors at the Goodview Elementary playground and continuing to help build relationships at the Winona Area Learning Center.

