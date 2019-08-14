WINONA — The first day of school is around the corner.
And as parents and students are checking school supply lists and making arrangements for orientation events, this is the perfect time to start thinking about after-school and non-school day care.
WAPS Community Education Key Kids program is a safe, enriching, school-aged childcare program offering care after school, non-school days, early release days, late starts and snow days.
This program is offered to students in Grades K-4 who attend any public, private or charter schools in Winona.
Key Kids allows school-age children a fun place to explore, make new friends, play games, make arts and crafts, learn and enjoy all sorts of fun.
For more information, or to register, visit the Key Kids page on winonaschools.org.
For information on back to school orientation events, school supply lists and more, visit winonaschools.org/backtoschool.
