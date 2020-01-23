Aurora Magnuson, a junior at Winona Senior High School, had her dreams for her future career shaped by illnesses faced by those around her.
While both her mother and grandmother faced cancer, along with her great grandmother who faced illness, she found herself surrounded by nurses as she grew up.
“Nurses always had a bright smile. They wanted to help you with everything. So that’s what I wanted to be, I want to help,” Magnuson said.
REACH, a program through the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, is helping to prepare her to reach her goal of becoming a neonatal nurse.
With a desire to work with babies, and a lack of interest in day care, she knew the job would be perfect for her.
Magnuson was able to visit St. Anne of Winona Wednesday, along with other students who participate in the REACH program, as part of an immersion day to get a taste of what the health care setting is like.
The visit to St. Anne of Winona included meeting staff members and those on the operations board, learning about the culinary department and participating in activities with the residents.
Other groups of students in the program, interested in different career fields, visited Composite Products Inc. and the Page Theatre at Saint Mary’s University.
REACH helps students at the high school prepare for future careers, complete certifications, develop necessary skills that are wanted by employers and more. The immersion day was just one key step in helping reach these goals included in the program.
“I feel so excited. I’m happy I’m here. I’m happy to learn more about the health care field,” Magnuson said Wednesday.
REACH, along with the high school’s AVID program, is helping her feel prepared for her career.
She knew that she needed help to achieve her dreams, which the programs are giving to her.
“I can’t do this alone,” she said.
Staff members at St. Anne of Winona were thrilled to welcome Magnuson and other students like her with a passion for health care.
“We’re really, really excited to have all of the students here. It’s so fun to have them here and have them interested in health care,” Jenna Barkeim, a nurse who was helping with the immersion day visit, said.
She that it was an important experience for the students because they are able to learn about and experience different career options in the health-care field.
Jeff Rogness, the chair of the REACH Health and Human Services committee and director of human resources at St. Anne of Winona, shared similar enthusiasm about the students visiting, as he noted that there is a large need for more people to enter into health-care careers.
“We’re very excited to be a part of (REACH) to help put these students on a fast track for their career in health care,” he said.
The time at St. Anne of Winona, according to Rogness, gave students “an opportunity to see what it’s like to make a difference for somebody, spend time with somebody and what that could mean to someone.”
