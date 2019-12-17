The Brother James Miller No Cell Phone Day, held Nov. 25, was a success with close to 300 students, faculty and staff at Saint Mary’s University giving up their cell phones for the day — and raising exactly $1,000 for students in Guatemala.
This was matched by another $1,000 gift from a Saint Mary’s trustee, a $1,000 match by the Office of the President, $1,000 match by Saint Mary’s Press, and another match of $1,000 by the Christian Brothers’ community, for a total of $5,000.
Brothers Pat Conway, Frank Carr and Stephen Markham traveled earlier this month to Guatemala to present the director of Casa Santiago Miller, Brother Juan Carlos Canales, with the financial gift.
Saint Mary’s alumnus Brother James Miller, who is being beatified Saturday in Guatemala, worked at this Guatemalan school, which now bears his name. He was murdered while working there. This gift will provide the registration fees, tuition and books for several students who otherwise would have limited opportunities to attend school.
Organizers said the generosity displayed by the Saint Mary’s community speaks volumes about its commitment to the Lasallian mission. The De La Salle Christian Brothers on campus feel a great sense of pride in how the Saint Mary’s community has reached out to those who are poor and living on the margins — particularly to the same students Brother James once served and gave his life protecting.
