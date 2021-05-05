Prom returns May 8 for WSHS, WALC students

One high school tradition is returning for Winona Area Public Schools students.

Prom will be held on Saturday, May 8, at the Winona Middle School. Students were part of the planning process for prom, which is also organized by adviser Tanya Corcoran and activities director Casey Indra.

“From the beginning, we wanted to make sure that our students had a voice in planning this event,” Indra said. “They are excited to have the opportunity after it had to be canceled last year.”

Prom is limited to juniors and seniors at WSHS and WALC, including those who are in distance learning. No outside guests are allowed. There is no admission charge, and attire will be semi-formal.