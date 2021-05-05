Prom returns May 8 for WSHS, WALC students

One high school tradition is returning for Winona Area Public Schools students.
Prom will be held on Saturday, May 8, at the Winona Middle School. Students were part of the planning process for prom, which is also organized by adviser Tanya Corcoran and activities director Casey Indra.
“From the beginning, we wanted to make sure that our students had a voice in planning this event,” Indra said. “They are excited to have the opportunity after it had to be canceled last year.”
Prom is limited to juniors and seniors at WSHS and WALC, including those who are in distance learning. No outside guests are allowed. There is no admission charge, and attire will be semi-formal.
The event, like other district events, is subject to Minnesota Department of Health Guidelines and follows the Stay Safe MN Guidance for Indoor Venues. The prom committee needed to fill out a COVID-19 preparedness plan and submit it to Jackie Henderson, WAPS COVID-19 Coordinator, before the event was approved to be held by the Incident Command Advisory Team.
The Grand March will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the WMS Auditorium. Prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. Attendees must arrive by 9 p.m.
In order to keep everyone healthy and safe, prom attendees had to agree to follow several health and safety protocols, including:
- Masks must be worn at all times, except for a quick picture by the school’s designated photographer at Grand March.
- Students were required to sign up for prom in groups of six or less. Each attendee needed to complete a permission form. Sign-ups and permission forms needed to be completed by April 30.
- They are not allowed to enter prom without their entire group present and they must remain with their group for the entire event. Students will wear wristbands that signify which group they are in.
- Groups must physically distance themselves from other groups.
- No food or drink is allowed at the event.
- Once someone leaves, they will not be allowed back in.
Students who are not able to follow the health and safety protocols will be asked to leave immediately.
Parents and other family members and friends will not be allowed to attend Grand March or prom. Grand March will be live streamed on the high school activities YouTube page. A link will be posted at winonaschools.org the day of the event.