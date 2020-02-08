Some African American students at Winona Senior High School have expressed their discomfort in the school district; they feel unaccepted and experience racism.
LaShara Kiesha Morgan, a mother of four children in the district, heard the complaints of these students three years ago and knew it was time to volunteer and create a group to help make them feel supported.
“I thought that this would be a perfect opportunity for them to have that platform to not be judged, not be silenced — to speak their truth,” Morgan said.
Maurella Cunningham, Winona Area Public Schools director of learning and teaching, said: “I think it’s a wonderful place for them to be able to share their concerns and also to share their celebrations.”
Morgan’s interest in creating the group, now called Our Voices, was also influenced by a meeting with school staff about fights.
She said: “After the meeting, I was told that a lot of the black students were kind of ruining the learning of other students in the school. So, I felt like I needed to get in and see what was going on.”
Morgan, who has always enjoyed working with youth, wanted to figure out why African American students were falling behind in school and why other students were claiming to have issues with them.
She had experienced similar issues while attending WSHS herself.
“I didn’t have this platform. I didn’t have a safe space to go to and be able to voice myself, to be able to wind down after a hard day,” Morgan said. “It just kind of bottled up inside of me and I had to deal with it.”
At the start, Morgan was allowed to meet with the students Wednesday evenings in the high school’s busy concourse. She informed students they could come if they wanted to but were not required to.
The group eventually moved from that location to a media room that had other students in it, too, and then to social studies teacher Dwayne Voegeli’s classroom.
Currently, at least 15 students come together for the meetings each week year round.
At the start, Morgan said, the students did argue occasionally. Now, it’s different.
“Every Wednesday we get together, it’s a family. They come in happy, joyous, talking about how the day was, how the week was. They laugh and talk to one another. That’s a big difference,” Morgan said. “They went from, not even understanding why they were mad at one another to ‘Oh my god, give me a hug. I haven’t seen you since this morning or a few hours ago.’”
Charisse Choice, a 2018 graduate of the high school, still is involved in the group.
“I always went back for group because we became a family immediately,” Choice said.
For Choice, Our Voices proved to have a positive impact on her life.
She said it feels like group therapy for African American students who face racism, feel like their voices aren’t heard or feel like they are characterized as being disobedient.
“(Morgan’s) been my counselor, my second mother; she helps us with any and everything we might need,” Choice said.
The group meetings are often led by the students.
Morgan said during the first year of Our Voices, many of the meetings focused on the differences the students experienced. They noted how they felt left out and that their concerns weren’t often considered.
Later, the conversations moved on to wondering why they didn’t connect with one another more.
“We talk about a lot of things that we need to heal from,” Morgan said.
The students also like to share what their goals are in life and what they are interested in. Morgan said she learned the members of the group are all very artistic.
“They have all these wide variety of talents, and I want to be able to help them showcase these,” Morgan said.
The students are able to share whatever they want, truly speaking their minds in a safe space.
“The topics are endless,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the students have gained more confidence and are more willing to share their thoughts. She said they are more willing to join school activities, too.
“They want people to know them, like, ‘This is me. This is who I am,’” she said.
Morgan said the students seem to recognize more that people care about what they have to say.
Grades are also improving for the students in this group. Voegeli, who teaches some of the students, said he’s seen it firsthand multiple times.
For example, one of the students started the quarter in his class with an F. By the end, with the support of this group, the student was able to reach an A-.
By participating in this group, he’s been able to better help these students achieve success in his courses.
“I was able to connect with them in ways that I could not have connected with them otherwise,” he said.
He said this group seems to be both a passion and a calling for Morgan.
He often sees her arriving at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and not leaving until 8:30 or 9:30 p.m., which he said is a larger commitment than most give to school clubs.
Morgan also provides, with her own money, full meals for the students each Wednesday.
“I feel like if kids are staying at the school after a long day, it’s only right to supply them with a meal,” Morgan said.
Voegeli is working to raise money for the group, with the total already having reached more than $1,900.
“I can’t imagine the school without Our Voices and Kiesha in the same way I can’t imagine the school without Miller Mentoring. They are an invaluable part of the culture and school community,” Voegeli said.
Cunningham knows the importance this group has for students.
“There’s support there for their social, emotional well-being (and) for their academics,” she said. She said this support academically doesn’t come from tutoring in the group but instead being able to discuss their academic issues.
She shared the group also is working on projects to celebrate Black History Month for a community art show.
Cunningham also said they are looking into having a day where families can visit the school with their African American child to learn what they experience every day, like one the National Education Association has each year.
“What the group is doing is a way to increase student engagement. Even if it’s just this particular group of students, increasing their engagement and their desire to be in the school,” Cunningham said.
Morgan is grateful for the support of the staff members and the students who are willing to attend as often as they can.
“They already had a long day of school. They choose to stay after school and sit and talk about their problems, their issues, their goals, their dreams with me, another adult. So I’m happy. I am so grateful for these kids. And I’m so proud of every last one there,” she said.
Morgan hopes the students she works with today will keep the confidence they’ve gained and help future youth in similar situations find their voices, too.
