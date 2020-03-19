Onalaska School District notifies families of potential COVID-19 exposure

The School District of Onalaska disclosed Wednesday that a kindergarten student at Eagle Bluff Elementary shares a household with one of the two area women confirmed to have COVID-19.

In a letter emailed Wednesday afternoon to parents and guardians of district students, Superintendent Todd L. Antony says the school district was notified of the relation by the La Crosse County Health Department, which at a morning press conference announced La Crosse County had its first two positive COVID-19 tests. Both are attributed to women in their late 20s to 40s, each who share a residence with at least two other individuals.

According to La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski, it is believed members of each household will contract the virus, and the families are under a 14-day quarantine. Both women who tested positive have mild to moderate symptoms.

Based on the information the district was given, Antony says, “the risk of exposure for the student in the household was deemed to be low. The individual is following CDC guidelines and is monitoring his/her health in self isolation. The District is coordinating closely with public health officials and following CDC, state and local health guidance in order to assure the health and safety of our community.”