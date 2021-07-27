Northern Indigenous Games returning to Winona Aug. 13

Children in Winona will have another opportunity to participate in traditional games originally played by various cultures throughout North America.

The Northern Indigenous Games Play Day will return to Winona Middle School, 1570 Homer Road, on Friday, Aug. 13. Children in Grades K-2 can participate from 9-11 a.m., while children in Grades 3 and up can participate from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

The American Indian Parent Advisory Committee of Winona Area Public Schools is sponsoring the event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event is free and open to the community. Transportation can be provided if needed.

Event organizers are asking people to register to participate. Contact Karla Winter, Director of Learning and Teaching at Winona Area Public Schools, at karla.winter@winonaschools.org or call 507-494-0866.

Among the games, people can participate in include longball, which is similar to modern-day baseball, and shinny, a sport comparable to field hockey. Other events include lacrosse — still widely played today — double ball, running events and a Meso-American game.

The instructors are Dan Ninham, Susan Ninham and Paul Ninham.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0