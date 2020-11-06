No end in sight for COVID-19 growth at local education institutes

While Winona County has seen record-breaking daily increases this week in COVID-19 cases, it’s clear that the cases aren’t just focused on students anymore with ages spanning from early to late in life.
That doesn’t mean an end is in sight for COVID-19 impact in local educational institutes, as totals continue to grow.
Saint Mary’s University has reached the medium level of transmission for the first time during the fall semester, as eight cases were reported in the week of Oct. 26 and 11 cases in the week of Nov. 2.
Since the week of Sept. 7, the week high had only been four cases.
The university’s total is now at 53 cases, with seven being employees and the rest being students.
Active cases are currently at 10 cases.
No cases have been confirmed on the SMU Twin Cities campus.
There have been eight cases on the Rochester campus, but all were non-SMU students using the campus facilities.
More information about COVID-19 at SMU can be found at www.smumn.edu.
Winona State University has headed in a different direction, with cases for the most part slowing down since the start of the semester when over 100 cases were confirmed in a single week.
In the past two weeks, 10 cases were reported between Oct. 19 to Oct. 25 and 17 were reported between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.
Quaranting, isolating and active cases have decreased, though, from the previous week.
As of Nov. 1, there were 13 on-campus and 81 off-campus students with no symptoms quarantining because of possible exposure to COVID-19.
As for isolating students, who are showing symptoms or have tested positive, there were five on campus and 41 off campus.
There were 23 WSU students with active COVID-19 cases, with 15 having been reported that week.
Only students are included in WSU’s weekly data.
WSU remains in the yellow safety level, which includes people needing to wear face masks on campus and complete daily screenings, while also participating in physical distancing.
Classes are either completely in-person, in a hybrid format, or are completely online.
On-campus events are limited at this safety level.
For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit www.winona.edu.
Minnesota State College had four cases reported in the week leading up to Oct. 28 and seven in the week leading up to Nov. 4.
Six of these cases were on the Winona campus.
Overall, there have been 34 cases at MSC SE, with 20 on the Winona campus, five on the Red Wing Campus and nine that are people completely online or off-campus.
For more information about COVID-19 at MSC SE, visit www.southeastmn.edu.
In the Winona Area Public Schools district, students will continue learning in a hybrid model, staff announced Friday, even as the county’s 14-day case rate continues to increase.
The decision has been made with the help of advice from a group of local and state health officials, along with the examination of where cases are happening in the county.
Procedures in the schools continue to be followed well, according to the district.
From Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, there were five new cases of people who had been in the school buildings while contagious.
The district’s total is now at 23 since Sept. 8, with a distinction not made between buildings or students and employees.
For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit www.winonaschools.org.
