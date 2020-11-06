No end in sight for COVID-19 growth at local education institutes

While Winona County has seen record-breaking daily increases this week in COVID-19 cases, it’s clear that the cases aren’t just focused on students anymore with ages spanning from early to late in life.

That doesn’t mean an end is in sight for COVID-19 impact in local educational institutes, as totals continue to grow.

Saint Mary’s University has reached the medium level of transmission for the first time during the fall semester, as eight cases were reported in the week of Oct. 26 and 11 cases in the week of Nov. 2.

Since the week of Sept. 7, the week high had only been four cases.

The university’s total is now at 53 cases, with seven being employees and the rest being students.

Active cases are currently at 10 cases.

No cases have been confirmed on the SMU Twin Cities campus.

There have been eight cases on the Rochester campus, but all were non-SMU students using the campus facilities.

More information about COVID-19 at SMU can be found at www.smumn.edu.