No decision yet if masks will be required at WAPS during fall semester

While Minnesota officials have now recommended masks to be worn during the fall semester, Winona Area Public Schools is still unsure about its plans to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the upcoming semester.

In a statement Wednesday following the state recommendation, WAPS officials said, "The WAPS Incident Command Advisory Team, as it has done weekly throughout the summer, will continue to review COVID-19 data and guidance from state, local and national public health agencies and experts — including the updated best practices released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday. Our team is in the process of putting together health and safety protocols for the 2021-22 school year which will be presented for approval by the school board in August."

Currently, according to a map released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Winona County does not currently have a recommendation for vaccinated people to remask-up when inside public places.

This recommendation is not deemed necessary because community spread, according to the CDC this week, is at a moderate level in the county.

Masks are being recommended by the CDC to be worn indoors by everyone in neighboring Buffalo County, because of substantial community spread seen.

