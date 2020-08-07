No answers yet on how Winona Area Public Schools will start off the upcoming school year

The Winona Area Public Schools community was still without answers Friday, even after a four-and-a-half-hour board meeting Thursday evening that focused on what the start of the school year will look like and how students will be taught.
District employees presented five possible scenarios for the start of the school year to combat possible COVID-19 spread.
All options where students are asked to return to the buildings allow for families to decide to keep their children home to learn virtually.
The first model included all students returning to the district’s facilities.
The second model was for early childhood pupils and students in kindergarten through sixth grade to return to the school buildings for regular classes, while the older students will learn in a hybrid model.
Option three would include all students learning in a hybrid model, where families would be put in one of two groups. Each group would attend school in-person either two days at the start of the week or two days at the end of the week, while also learning virtually three days a week.
The fourth possible model included elementary students — which again includes early childhood through sixth grade — learning in a hybrid model, while older students would learn completely in a distance learning format.
The fifth option would be all students learning full time from a distance.
WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit recommended to the board that the second model be chosen, because of advice given by state officials in July. The advice and guidelines are based on each county’s infection rate, which has risen quickly during the summer in Winona County.
Officials explained that elementary students seem to not experience and spread COVID-19 as often as older students, which is why the models focus more on getting older students at least out of the buildings sometimes.
If Freiheit’s proposed agreement had been approved, she and her staff would have also been able to change the district between models if absolutely necessary during the school year, in case it was needed and the school board was not meeting in a reasonable time to make the decision.
The school board, after hours of discussion, focused on a desire for more information, while also giving families the opportunity to have stability during the school year and to have answers as the start day, Sept. 8, approaches.
The board did consider option three, instead of option two, which was at one point approved, but incorrectly so.
The vote had come down to three versus three votes on the third option with Jim Schul, Allison Quam and Michael Hanratty voting in favor of it.
Karl Sonnemann decided to abstain from voting, which school board members and staff had recalled as, following normal guidelines, meant automatically a yes vote.
It was then determined, after hours of conversation, that the school year would start as all students in a hybrid model.
This final decision was then rescinded after other school board business was completed, when board chair Nancy Denzer researched board guidelines and discovered that an abstaining decision actually does not count for a vote at all.
The motion to start the school year in option three failed, leaving the district with no answers on what type of learning model the school year will start in.
School board members decided to extend Thursday’s board meeting to Wednesday at 6 p.m. to continue to discuss how they will advise the district to prepare for the start of the fall semester.
The district has until Aug. 25 to decide what learning format the school year will start in, based on requirements made by the Minnesota Department of Education.
