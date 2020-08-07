No answers yet on how Winona Area Public Schools will start off the upcoming school year

The fifth option would be all students learning full time from a distance.

WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit recommended to the board that the second model be chosen, because of advice given by state officials in July. The advice and guidelines are based on each county’s infection rate, which has risen quickly during the summer in Winona County.

Officials explained that elementary students seem to not experience and spread COVID-19 as often as older students, which is why the models focus more on getting older students at least out of the buildings sometimes.

If Freiheit’s proposed agreement had been approved, she and her staff would have also been able to change the district between models if absolutely necessary during the school year, in case it was needed and the school board was not meeting in a reasonable time to make the decision.

The school board, after hours of discussion, focused on a desire for more information, while also giving families the opportunity to have stability during the school year and to have answers as the start day, Sept. 8, approaches.

The board did consider option three, instead of option two, which was at one point approved, but incorrectly so.