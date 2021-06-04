New WSHS principal pledges to lead with ‘empathy and partnership’

She is also dedicated to helping the district on its equity journey, something that was important to her at Prior Lake and will continue to be a priority in her new position.

“It’s really about looking at equity from a systems standpoint,” Fitzloff said. “I’ve always been the person to ask: Are we doing everything we can for our students? Are we providing the support and opportunities for all students to reach their full potential as they look at their individual post-secondary options?”

Fitzloff was drawn to WSHS because of the district’s climate work and partnership with the Regional Centers of Excellence and the Minnesota Department of Education. “That’s a great place to start,” she said. At Prior Lake, Fitzloff and her staff did a lot of professional development with Dr. Sherroky Hollie, the executive director of the Center for Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning. WAPS teachers have been doing a book study featuring Hollie’s work during the school year.