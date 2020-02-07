Cooper Hancock, the Winona Area Public Schools board student representative, was sworn in Thursday as the first student in the newly created role.
“My goal is basically just to provide a student voice because we haven’t really had one before,” Hancock said.
He will work to connect with the student body to fully represent them and share with the school board student opinions and hopes for the future of the district.
Before attending his first school board meeting, he already reached out to his fellow students with surveys on scheduled agenda items, including determining what the 2020-21 district calendar will look like.
“My hope is with a student representative that there will be kind of a snowball effect with student engagement,” Michael Hanratty, school board clerk and student representative mentor, said.
Hanratty came up with the idea of creating the new position after examining the systems in the school district. He saw that there was more opportunities available that hadn’t yet been looked into.
He discovered that the Minnesota School Boards Association offers scholarships for student representatives, so he wanted to give students locally the opportunity to possibly gain this financial support.
Hancock said he was intrigued when he learned about the new position.
“I didn’t think it was something that the school board would do. So I was kind of excited that they were opening up to students,” Hancock said.
Hancock was the only senior application that was fully completed in time by the established deadline.
Hanratty said Hancock was a great candidate because of how involved and engaged with the school community he is already.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to work and mentor Cooper,” Hanratty said.
He recognizes that it won’t be an easy position for Hancock, though, due to how many students of different backgrounds he will have to connect with.
“He will have his work cut out for him,” Hanratty said.
Hanratty hopes to help Hancock find success on the board by supporting him with joining in discussions on topics that he’s interested in speaking about.
For Hancock and future student representatives, Hanratty hopes this will benefit their future.
“I hope it will inspire them to continue civic activities for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Hancock said that he plans on majoring in business during college.
He said, “I think this is probably good to give me more experience with adults in kind of a business like setting.”
Hancock will be required to attend all meetings and may possibly be involved in board workshops and work-study sessions. He will present a student report every meeting and will be expected to give comments on student-related topics.
He will have access to documents that are available to everyone.
He is expected to connect with the superintendent to make sure he his fulfilling his responsibilities.
A junior, who will take over the role on the board next year, was also chosen Thursday. The name of the student is not being disclosed until the student is notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.