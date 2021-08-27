New St. Martin's Lutheran Education Center celebrates completion of first phase

With a ribbon-cutting ceremony, building tours and a fish fry, the Winona community celebrated on Friday the official grand opening of the first phase of the St. Martin's Lutheran Education Center.

Many cars could be seen pulling into the center's parking lot Friday evening as they supported the center by attending festivities.

The center is now home to the Early Learning Center, St. Martin's Elementary School and the Hope Lutheran High School.

While the building is just now celebrating the completion of its first phase, students have been learning in the building during the past school year.

The second and final phase of the project is being prepared for at the moment and will include a new gym, cafeteria and a fellowship hall that will connect the school to St. Martin's Lutheran Church. The old school building on Liberty and Fifth streets will be torn down for these new structures.

