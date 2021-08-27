 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New St. Martin's Lutheran Education Center celebrates completion of first phase
0 comments

New St. Martin's Lutheran Education Center celebrates completion of first phase

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Martin's Lutheran Education Center

Families visit the new St. Martin's Lutheran Education Center for a fish fry and tours of the center Friday in honor of the building's official grand opening.

 Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News

With a ribbon-cutting ceremony, building tours and a fish fry, the Winona community celebrated on Friday the official grand opening of the first phase of the St. Martin's Lutheran Education Center.

Many cars could be seen pulling into the center's parking lot Friday evening as they supported the center by attending festivities.

The center is now home to the Early Learning Center, St. Martin's Elementary School and the Hope Lutheran High School.

While the building is just now celebrating the completion of its first phase, students have been learning in the building during the past school year.

The second and final phase of the project is being prepared for at the moment and will include a new gym, cafeteria and a fellowship hall that will connect the school to St. Martin's Lutheran Church. The old school building on Liberty and Fifth streets will be torn down for these new structures.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News