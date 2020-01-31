A new way to get students into businesses locally is being used by Winona Senior High School and Winona Area Chamber of Commerce.
FutureForward, a website through Southeast Service Cooperative, is connecting students, educators and business professionals.
The website fits in with goals in place of both the school and the Chamber, WSHS principal Mark Anderson said. With REACH, students are connecting with local businesses in the career fields that they are interested in.
FutureForward will take this connection further, enabling all students to be involved who are interested in many different types of jobs.
“We have 933 kids here. I would love to see 933 kids actually do an internship, an immersion or a job shadow with a business in the community or a person that they’re interested in and have them decide is this career something I’m interested in,” Anderson said.
He said that he would like for students to fail at and realize they are uninterested in certain jobs while they are in high school, so they don’t go through a long process of becoming qualified for a career that they’ll then realize that they don’t truly enjoy.
“We’re really looking to find ways to get kids off this campus and get out in the real world and kind of fall down and stumble in a very appropriate way and figure out what life means for them and what interest we have in this area of southeast Minnesota that will develop and keep some of our talents in this community,” Anderson said.
Christie Ransom, CEO/president of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, said that she tells her own child that he needs to experience as many career fields as possible, even if he’s only slightly interested, so that when he starts going into a specific job he knows he’ll enjoy it.
FutureForward has been in the works for the past two years, but has been based on discussions that Southeast Service Cooperative has been having with businesses and school districts for more than 10 years.
Sarah Ness, FutureForward program manager, said, “We are all busy people. We all want to work together. We all see the value in working with students in K-12, because they are the future workforce. So how do we prepare them so we can hire them? Because we are going to need every last single qualified person to work in our communities, to help keep our communities thriving.”
FutureForward is being supported through funding through legislation movements and grants to provide it free to high schools and middle schools in southeastern Minnesota for this year and next year.
The current version of FutureForward is a pilot program that is based off a smaller one that proved successful in metro areas with bigger schools. From there, FutureForward is progressing and developing to be used in more schools across the region.
After the initial success, Ness tried to determine whether businesses and schools were interested in being involved.
That was proven true when she asked 50 school districts whether they would be interested. She was hoping 16 at least would say yes. She received 31 positive responses within days.
The FutureForward website is designed to be easily usable. Teachers, educators and professionals will all have separate accounts.
Professionals will be able to make pages for their businesses, which one employee will manage and will approve others to be connected to that business.
People on the platform will be able to mark which career fields they are involved in or interested in.
Businesses will add to a calendar that is viewable by all on the platform. They can add opportunities such as job shadows, internships, immersions and more. Students and educators will be able to view these to see if they are interested.
The districts will be able to determine whether students can reach out to the professionals. If the district decides against allowing so, students can notify their teachers that they are interested in a certain opportunity and the teacher can reach out to possibly connect them with the business.
There are also lists of members available on the site, allowing for others to scroll through and learn more about businesses in the community and what professionals are in the area.
Members will be able to include on their profiles the best ways to contact them.
Lesson plans will also be posted on the website. Professionals can scroll through these and mark which ones they would be willing to come into a classroom and teach about.
Teachers can then find the plans they are interested in having taught in their classroom and then reach out to those professionals to see what times work for them to visit and teach.
Andrew Guzzo, regional president for southern and Winona regions of Merchants Bank, attended an open house to learn more about FutureForward.
“It seems to be a very strong tool to really bring the whole audience together,” he said. “It really seemed like it cuts out all the clutter.”
He’s not yet sure whether Merchants Bank will be involved, though, as there is a great deal of privacy concerns with banking that will need to be considered.
“We are here to really explore it,” he said. He would like to help expose people to banking and hopefully get them interested in the career choice, which FutureForward could help with.
Ransom said the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce will help support businesses to be involved with FutureForward.
Anderson said that all high school students have had accounts created for them on the website and will be taught how to use it.
Businesses that are interested in participating are encouraged to sign up soon, so that as many opportunities as possible are available for students and school staff as they start to use it.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.futureforward.org.
