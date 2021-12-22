New graduation requirements offer students more flexibility, choice

Students at Winona Senior High School will have fewer required classes to graduate and more flexibility in their schedule to pursue the classes that interest them after the school board last week approved new graduation requirements.

Students entering Grade 9 at WSHS next fall will need 21.5 credits to graduate, which is the same amount required to graduate from the Winona Area Learning Center and aligns with state statute. The previous policy required 27 credits to graduate, which is 6.5 credits more than required by the state.

The reduction in credits will allow students more freedom to schedule the classes they want, which could include classes that interest them or classes that align with their post graduation plans.

“As a parent, I would like my kids to choose things that they are interested in,” board member Stephanie Smith said at the Nov. 18 meeting where the policy was first discussed. Smith said that her son may be interested in a history class, or that her daughter may be interested in an art class, and those interests could be turned into a career. “You’re learning about what you want to do in real life. This is giving them that opportunity to do that their entire high school career.”

It could also mean that students don’t need to take PSEO (Post-Secondary Enrollment Options) in order to meet graduation requirements if they don’t want to. Student board member Ella Skranka said that in order to take both an advanced Spanish class and orchestra, she needed to enroll in a PSEO class after school to fill her English requirement.

“Having that extra room would be nice,” Skranka said.

Board chair Nancy Denzer agreed. PSEO may be what some students want, but they shouldn’t be forced to take it just to graduate.

“This is a good example of why we would do this,” Denzer said. “So kids can navigate a little bit better at every level and the counselors can help guide (their schedule) and they can take electives that really meet what they are interested in.”

The required credits to graduate include:

• 4 credits of language arts

• 3 credits of math

• 3 credits of science

• 3.5 credits of social studies

• 1 credit of art

• 7.5 credits of electives, including a .5 credit in health and a .5 credit of physical education.

