Music teacher, coach Tim Gleason named WEA Teacher of the Year

With students and employees cheering loudly, Winona Area Public Schools music teacher and coach Tim Gleason was named the Winona Education Association Teacher of the Year on Thursday.

Long before starting at the WAPS district almost three decades ago, those around Tim knew he was going to become a teacher — even when he tried to avoid it himself.

Tim’s father, Jerry Gleason, was a well-known music teacher in Tim’s hometown of Arcadia. Because of this role model in Tim’s life, Tim and his mother Karen Gleason shared Thursday that people in his town expected him to follow in the same footsteps.

“I did everything I could to maneuver my way to not do that initially,” Tim said.

But his avoidance didn’t work, as with the inspiration of the experiences he had in college and of the people around him, he decided the teaching field “was really where I belong.”

Tim said that he thinks his father — who taught him how to play the tuba — knew all along that Tim would go into teaching.

With the decision, Tim said he and his father developed a new relationship: trusted colleagues, and Tim was able to fall back on his father when needed.

While it has been almost six years since Jerry passed away, Tim still takes with him into his career now words from his father’s funeral, “We were in line greeting people and I remember somebody walking up and (saying), ‘What I’ll never forget about your dad is that he made me feel like I was the most important person in the room.’ But that’s it, that ability to make everyone, no matter if they were the best player in the band or somebody that just started ... feel like the most important person in the room. That’s a gift. That’s something that I would love to try to continue to emulate as I continue in my career.”

For his entire career so far — 28 years in total — Tim has worked at WAPS, where his father attended school many years before.

Tim was always most interested in being a coach — but he also knew, he said, that music was in his blood and that it was a powerful force that could draw people together even if they have nothing in common.

WAPS offered him the opportunity to be both a coach and a music teacher.

In the district, he has had the opportunity to make an impact on both the students and coworkers around him.

“Tim’s been the heart and soul of this high school since I came. He’s probably been here a couple years longer,” said Linda Pfeilsticker, former teacher of the year and current high school social studies teacher.

Another former teacher of the year, second-grade teacher Luke Merchlewitz, said, “if you look up the definition of teacher, you would see a picture, in my view, of Tim.”

Merchlewitz said that Tim finds the best in his students while working hard to create positive relationships with them.

In return, the students and coworkers have also made a permanent impact on him.

He said the students keep him on track in his career, as he watches them balance hectic lives that include such activities such as playing sports, performing in plays, donating blood, and joining the band.

Tim said one of his favorite parts of his career so far was getting through having to teach over Zoom during the pandemic to then be able to gather his band students together to see their musical growth in person.

He’s enjoyed being able to provide opportunities to his students, such as band trips to Florida, which Pfeilsticker said she has enjoyed coming along for multiple times.

Tim shared that he has appreciated being able to meet the people he has through athletics and watch them impact both their peers and the community around them.

Tim was never in teaching for an award though, especially not the Teacher of the Year honor, he said.

Being the center of attention is not a goal for Tim, even though he admits that people may consider him loud during his job, grabbing the attention of people easily.

He did say he was humbled by the award, which he had some clues was coming as he saw some minor unusual behavior amongst current and former staff on Thursday before the announcement.

Tim said that he believes that there are other teachers in the district who deserve the honor more than him.

Tim originally had to be pushed to accept the nomination, but he agreed to it as he believed it would be a chance to possibly shine a positive light on his profession and WAPS.

Tim’s mother Karen, who attended the ceremony along with Tim’s brother, said that she was delighted to hear that Tim was named teacher of the year.

Pfeilsticker said, in response to Tim winning teacher of the year, “It’s simply about time. He’s not somebody that seeks recognition. I would say he goes the other way. But I just think that this is an honor that is well overdue.”

As his career continues, Tim says, “My goal is to focus on how I best can serve students and what I get to do on a daily basis, not what I have to do.”

An example of this, Tim shared, is focusing on how lucky he is to be able to teach a music lesson to a student, instead of thinking that he is just required to do so.

To people dreaming of becoming music teachers, Tim said, “You can do it. Ask for help. Work your butt off.”

Over time Tim has been told and has learned to remind himself that he may not be changing the entire world in his career and that the students are just kids, but he is making sure that he is able to provide opportunities to and put a charge in his students enabling them to do the same for others around them.

Tim will be honored during the WEA Education Reception Thursday, Nov. 18 at the American Legion in Winona. The event, which will start at 4 p.m., is open and free to the public.

