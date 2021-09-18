Multiple cases seen at WAPS, Cotter during the start of the school year

Both Winona Area Public Schools and Cotter Schools have reported multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases and quarantines so far this school year.

Winona Area Public Schools

WAPS, in its first week of school for the semester from Sept. 7 to Sept. 15, recorded 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst its students and employees.

The district is not expected to announce how many of the cases were students and how many were employees.

Which schools the cases were in is also not expected to be released.

Nineteen WAPS students or employees had to enter quarantine between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

As for Cotter Schools, four new cases were reported in the week between Sept. 6 and Sept. 12.

Of these new cases, one was on the St. Teresa's campus; one was on the St. Stan's campus; and two were on the St. Mary's campus.

The only campus that saw cases prior to these since Aug. 23 was St. Theresa's, which has experienced five additional cases, raising its total to 6 for the school year.