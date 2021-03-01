MSC Southeast students benefit from increase in scholarships

Scholarship amounts at Minnesota State College Southeast are on the rise to help the future workforce of the local area, as demand for highly qualified employees continues to increase.

Students attempting to meet this need continue to head to the campus for training and their education, even during the pandemic, so a demand for the increased financial support was present.

The Workforce Development Scholarships available at the college, supported by state funds and the college's foundation, have now increased to a total of $162,500 for the current school year.

"The pandemic has created additional financial burdens for many students. This year, Workforce Development Scholarships are providing our students with the funds they need to stay in college and complete their degrees for the many well-paying jobs that are currently available," said Larry Lundblad, interim president of Minnesota State College Southeast, in a statement Monday.