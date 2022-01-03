MSC Southeast positions for growth, resilience, and service to students and communities by creating two new divisions

President Marsha Danielson at Minnesota State College Southeast has announced a restructuring of the college to include two new divisions, Strategic Initiatives and Student Success, immediately effective.

“I am energized by the passion, creativity, and enthusiasm that I have witnessed in every corner of Minnesota State College Southeast. It is clear there is a deep sense of purpose here,” said Danielson. “This is the right time for our college to adopt a new growth mindset and a new organizational structure.”

Previously the Vice President of Academics, Chad Dull will move into a new position as Vice President of Student Success. In this division, both academic and student affairs will be fully integrated and will provide holistic student support. Besides managing all aspects of academics at the college, including over 60 full- and part-time faculty who teach in more than 30 programs, Dull will be responsible for the student experience outside of the classroom, including admissions, enrollment, registration, financial aid, retention and academic support.

“In my time here, we always have worked very collaboratively between Student Affairs and Academic Affairs. The Student Success division is the next step in our evolution as we move beyond collaboration to true integration,” Dull said.

The creation of a Student Success division, integrating student and academic affairs, will help the college provide a more rapid and holistic response as student needs are addressed. It will also allow MSC Southeast to build on its noteworthy basic needs work, which is an important tool to growing a larger and more inclusive workforce in the region.

“Successful growth requires reimagining the traditional divisions between academic and student affairs,” said Danielson. “Chad’s deep experience in both areas will provide a strong and unified approach to this critical work. I am grateful we have a willing leader with Chad’s background to take on this key effort for the college.”

Previously the Vice President of Student Affairs, Josiah Litant will move into a newly created leadership role, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. The Strategic Initiatives division brings several core functions under one umbrella to support new and emerging priorities for the college. Litant will oversee marketing and communications, grant development, college accreditation, strategic and operational planning, and new growth initiatives for the college. In addition, he will provide leadership and direction to the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation, which raises funds for the college and distributes student scholarships.

“The creation of the Strategic Initiatives division is exciting and visionary. By bringing all of these functions together, we will be in a stronger position to achieve our institutional aspirations,” said Litant. “Most importantly, we will continue to grow in our ability to provide world-class education to our students as they work to achieve their goals.”

“Josiah’s experience at MSC Southeast over the last three years — and the strong relationships he has built both at the college and in our communities — will ensure his work is steeped in a collaborative, shared approach. I look forward to the leadership Josiah will provide in this new role,” said Danielson.

The Strategic Initiatives division will give the college the ability to move at “the speed of change.” In the ever-evolving landscape of higher education, this new division will allow Minnesota State College Southeast to work more effectively with its internal and external stakeholders.

“Minnesota State College Southeast is entrepreneurial and radically collaborative. The new organizational structure will allow us to capitalize on those strengths and position the college for growth, resilience, and service to our students and communities,” said Danielson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0