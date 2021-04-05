MSC Southeast hosting virtual open house on Tuesday, April 20 from 5 to 6:30 pm

Since the Open House will be held on Zoom, advance registration is required. After signing up, a Zoom link for the Open House will be sent to participants. Sign up at www.southeastmn.edu .

"This Open House is an excellent opportunity to learn about a number of different high-demand career fields, how to enroll in the college, how to access scholarships and financial aid, and more," said Admissions Representative Chris Cook. "This will be a one-stop event with resources from several different areas to answer any questions you may have about starting college at MSC Southeast this summer or fall. We hope you'll join us!"