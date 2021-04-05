MSC Southeast hosting virtual open house on Tuesday, April 20 from 5 to 6:30 pm

On Tuesday, April 20, Minnesota State College Southeast’s entire Student Affairs team will introduce prospective students to the college with a virtual Open House from 5-6:30 pm.
During the virtual Open House, the college will waive the $20 application fee for anyone who applies for admission.
Since the Open House will be held on Zoom, advance registration is required. After signing up, a Zoom link for the Open House will be sent to participants. Sign up at www.southeastmn.edu.
"This Open House is an excellent opportunity to learn about a number of different high-demand career fields, how to enroll in the college, how to access scholarships and financial aid, and more," said Admissions Representative Chris Cook. "This will be a one-stop event with resources from several different areas to answer any questions you may have about starting college at MSC Southeast this summer or fall. We hope you'll join us!"
The April virtual Open House will start with a brief welcome and overview by Admissions staff. Then participants will be able to visit different "Zoom Rooms" to learn more about specific topics in-depth:
- Red Wing Programs-General Session
- Winona Programs-General Session
- Financial Aid/Scholarships
- Disability Services
- Registrar/Transfer Questions
- Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO)
- General Questions about MSC Southeast
For more information and to register, go to www.southeastmn.edu.