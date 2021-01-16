MSC Southeast and Winona State University join forces to offer pathway for radiography students

Students enrolled in the radiography program at MSC Southeast now have the opportunity to continue onward for a bachelor’s degree at Winona State University in Healthcare Leadership and Administration. This online bachelor’s completion degree program is designed for students with experience in healthcare and an earned associate degree in an allied healthcare field.

Health care managers provide leadership in day-to-day operations. They lead department and organizational change and growth while continuously improving quality for those who seek care and work within their organizations. The combination of technological advancements, shifting patient and industry philosophies, and an aging baby boomer population will continue to increase healthcare service needs and the demand for health service managers. A bachelor’s degree is a very common requirement in this career track.