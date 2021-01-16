MSC Southeast and Winona State University join forces to offer pathway for radiography students

Students enrolled in the radiography program at MSC Southeast now have the opportunity to continue onward for a bachelor’s degree at Winona State University in Healthcare Leadership and Administration. This online bachelor’s completion degree program is designed for students with experience in healthcare and an earned associate degree in an allied healthcare field.
Health care managers provide leadership in day-to-day operations. They lead department and organizational change and growth while continuously improving quality for those who seek care and work within their organizations. The combination of technological advancements, shifting patient and industry philosophies, and an aging baby boomer population will continue to increase healthcare service needs and the demand for health service managers. A bachelor’s degree is a very common requirement in this career track.
“This Minnesota State College Southeast to Winona State University partnership is an exciting opportunity for our Radiography students. As a graduate from the HLA program at Winona State University, I know firsthand the strength of the program and what it means for Radiography students pursuing their long-term goals,” said Alex Howell, Minnesota State College Southeast Radiography Program Clinical Coordinator. “This partnership will bring added value to programs, patients, and team members in the field.”
The direct pathway from the Radiography program at MSC Southeast to the HLA major at WSU will allow students to commit to earning a bachelor’s degree early, saving them time and money and giving them access to guidance and advising from faculty at both MSC Southeast and WSU. Students will develop technical skills and start working directly out of the associate degree program, so they can build knowledge and educational credentials while establishing a base of healthcare experience.
“This pathway option is an excellent example of how a student can optimize their professional impact and opportunity by intentionally combining education, mastery of skills and experience in the field,” said Shellie Nelson, Winona State University Healthcare Leadership & Administration Program Director. “From Associate to Baccalaureate, the learning obtained through this pathway will position future RTs for career success in the ever-evolving field of healthcare.”
For more information about enrolling in the Radiography-HLA pathway, contact Alex Howell, ahowell@southeastmn.edu or 507-453-1488.