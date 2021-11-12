MSC SE works to support women's interest in men-dominated fields

Minnesota State College Southeast is stepping up its efforts to help women learn about their options in careers that they may think are more for men.

Late last month, young women came together at the college to learn about opportunities in trades, technology and transportation — not just by hearing about the careers, but also experiencing hands-on activities and by talking to women actually actively in those fields who work locally.

The participants — about 30 from a variety of schools surrounding Winona — were able to experience just a taste of what a typical day in this fields would be like, in the hopes of breaking down any worries surrounding entering these career paths.

Mayo also stepped up to help with the day as one of its employees visited the college to help educate the women about working in biomedicine.

MSC SE instructor of electronics technology Marc Kalis, who was one of the coordinators for the October event, said that in the past at events like this he has heard that women may be intimidated by all of the men in the field.

Kalis said, though, that women can bring new beneficial traits to the field that men usually don’t, like paying more attention to precise details.

Kalis said that many of his female students have “turned out to be some very, very good students and get very, very good jobs.”

By going into these careers, Kalis shared, women can also make high salaries each year while also not having much student debt by only going to two years of school.

The October event, which was made possible using funds from a grant, will hopefully not be the last event of its kind, Kalis shared. He hopes to have another two events with a similar focus in the spring.

“We need to get more face-to-face events across the board,” Kalis said, adding that he hopes to create more events in the future too beyond just for high school students.

As for people who may not have the option of attending these events, Kalis said that he hopes people will reach out to the college and ask to shadow someone for the day in the careers they are interested in, so they can learn what their lives could be like.

For more information about events and programs at Minnesota State College Southeast, visit www.southeastmn.edu.

