Minnesota State System faces financial, enrollment impacts due to COVID-19 pandemic

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra may not be able to travel the state as usual this year to visit the communities surrounding the systems’ campuses, but he’s making sure to reach out and update them about the COVID-19 response and what the future looks like for the systems’ institutes.

The campuses are planning on the possibility of large decreases in enrollment, along with millions of dollars lost in revenue as they enter into the upcoming semesters.

“Our key message this year I want to convey across the state is that there is a lot we don't know. And a lot of the information is still evolving,” Malhotra said. “And we really don't know what the future will bring. But even in these uncertain times, I want to let you know that one thing is certain. And that is that every one of our 30 colleges and seven universities of Minnesota State will be open in fall, and we'll be ready to welcome students, and we will adapt as necessary to safely serve them, and continue to provide them affordable exceptional education.

“Even though we may be working remotely, we are still continuing to provide extraordinary education to our students in these extraordinary times,” he said.