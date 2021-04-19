Minnesota State College Southeast students to head back to the classroom in fall

With low COVID-19 spread on its campuses during the spring semester, Minnesota State College Southeast is preparing to have its upcoming fall semester in-person.

So far, during the spring semester, seven cases have been on the Winona campus and none have been on the Red Wing campus, while seven students or employees who were involved in the college virtually or from a distance were also diagnosed.

Throughout the pandemic, some classes that require hands-on learning have continued on the campus, but now starting in the fall students can expect to be in the classroom for any classes that were taught in-person prior to the pandemic.

“The exciting news is that this fall students will be back in person as on-campus classes resume across all subject areas, and our staff will be back in person full time to provide student support,” said Josiah Litant, vice president of Student Affairs and Dean of Students in a press release Monday.

“MSC Southeast will be ready to meet the needs and expectations of students by offering face-to-face classes as well a full complement of campus activities and support services," he said.

Guidance from state and national health departments will continue to be followed to prevent further spread on the MSC Southeast campuses.