Minnesota State College Southeast released students' writings in new literary publication

Minnesota State College Southeast recently released its first annual literary journal, titled "Highway 61, Revised."
The 100-page publication is giving students the chance to share their works with the public for possibly the first time in their lives.
The publication was created with the hopes of helping to support the college’s creative writing certificate program and the students enrolled in it, Southeast English instructor Mike Larson said.
Pete Beurskens, another English instructor at the college, said in a release earlier this year, “In the end, I think there is something for every reader (in the publication): poetry, fiction, literary essays; nature, work, travel, philosophy, spirituality, adventure, relationships —even leopard geckos! 'Highway 61, Revised' is the kind of publication you can pick up and dip into many times and encounter something new and delightful or thoughtful or inspiring.”
Beurskens was the editor for this year’s publication. The 14 students who had a total of 37 pieces published in the work were students of his, along with Larson and fellow English instructor Dan Bernstrom.
The instructors were able to choose this year who would be published in the literary journal.
Larson said the publication is a good opportunity for both the students and the school as a whole.
“This is a great place to start a publication record for creative writers,” Larson said.
You have free articles remaining.
He described the journal also as a “great promotional tool” for Southeast, because it’s a physical work that shows the talent of the college’s students.
He said that creative writing is important for these students, because it gives them an opportunity for something therapeutic.
This publication helps them fulfill their goals of having their works, often created alone, shown to the public, Larson said.
Sam Beurskens, a former Southeast student who now studies at Winona State University, is one of the 14 students who had the opportunity to be published in the new annual journal.
Sam said he wrote about the things he knows and has experienced, like the melting of snow as spring approaches.
In his work in the publication, he wanted to include details that people wouldn’t normally focus on, instead they would “just look at once while passing,” he said.
Sam said its satisfying to see his works in print.
“(Writing) gets ideas out. Ideas stuck in your head ideas that you collect through your life experiences,” Sam said.
He later is able to reflect on his writings and life experiences that may have been hard for him in the moment and prove to himself that is capable of doing anything.
In the future, he believes being published in this journal will help him when applying for jobs or possibly graduate school.
He also thinks that this annual opportunity will help students develop their writing skills and raise their self-esteem about their talents.