Minnesota State College Southeast released students' writings in new literary publication

“This is a great place to start a publication record for creative writers,” Larson said.

He described the journal also as a “great promotional tool” for Southeast, because it’s a physical work that shows the talent of the college’s students.

He said that creative writing is important for these students, because it gives them an opportunity for something therapeutic.

This publication helps them fulfill their goals of having their works, often created alone, shown to the public, Larson said.

Sam Beurskens, a former Southeast student who now studies at Winona State University, is one of the 14 students who had the opportunity to be published in the new annual journal.

Sam said he wrote about the things he knows and has experienced, like the melting of snow as spring approaches.

In his work in the publication, he wanted to include details that people wouldn’t normally focus on, instead they would “just look at once while passing,” he said.

Sam said its satisfying to see his works in print.

“(Writing) gets ideas out. Ideas stuck in your head ideas that you collect through your life experiences,” Sam said.