Minnesota State College Southeast extends spring break

Minnesota State College Southeast is extending its break even further amid COVID-19 concerns, with classes now scheduled to begin March 30.

Campus buildings on both the Winona and Red Wing locations will stay open during the break, along with student services.

During the break, faculty and academic leaders will be working to create the best plans for alternate course-delivery methods, as face-to-face classes are not expected to be held after break.

Events canceled on the Winona Campus this semester include: Transportation Career Night on March 24, Spring Open House on April 9 and the commencement ceremony on May 15.

Larry Lundblad, MSC Southeast interim president, said in a release Tuesday: “While we greatly regret having to cancel so many highly anticipated events, especially those which celebrate the accomplishments of our students, we must put health and safety first. The current COVID-19 crisis has caused us to re-evaluate our priorities and focus our attention on the greater good of the entire community.”

For more information about how MSC Southeast is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit at southeastmn.edu/COVID19.

