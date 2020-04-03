Minnesota State College Southeast cosmetology instructor gives students close up view during distance learning

Companies and organizations are also offering free resources during the pandemic that are helping students learn also, like with different webinars and services.

Even though the instructors appreciate these new free offerings, they believe the success they have seen in the first week has been possible because of technology like GoPros and video chats where they are still able to connect with their students first hand.

“It feels a little bit more like we're back in the classroom. And I can tell you, from an instructor standpoint, the students were ready to come back in whatever capacity we could get them back,” Heim said.

While some challenges have been faced with technology during the first week, like having access to it and being able to use it easily, Heim said, she’s working to help her students as much as possible and letting them know that they’re all in this together.

One of the steps she has taken to decrease possible problems is allowing students to have flexibility when they need to be working on their school work.

Eventually, students will be able to return to the classrooms, but the materials created for distance learning won’t go to waste then, Heim said.