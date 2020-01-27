This week’s Miller Mentoring spotlight shines on Johnathon Hynes, a business education major at Winona State University.
Hynes started mentoring a year and a half ago. “I really enjoy being there for my mentee and helping them with whatever they may need,” he said.
When he meets with his student, Hynes checks grades — which are usually awesome, he said — then they do a little homework. After that, the pair plays games or goes to the creation room. “Really, whatever my mentee prefers to do,” he said.
When asked what he would say to people considering becoming a mentor, Johnathon said: “Do it. It will be more fun than you think it will be more rewarding than you could ever imagine. It really is nice connecting with one student and consistently seeing them through the school year.”
The Miller Mentoring program, which has a presence at both Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School, promotes and nurtures the relationship between mentor and student. To learn more about the program or to apply to become a mentor, visit winonaschools.org/miller-mentoring.
