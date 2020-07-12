Masks now required to be worn on Winona State University campus until further notice

Masks are now required to be worn by everyone -- including students, staff, faculty and visitors -- on the Winona State University campus and other university properties until further notice to help prevent spread of coronavirus, the university announced Saturday.
The cloth masks must cover the nose and mouth.
One mask will be available for and distributed to each student and employees on the campus.
If people do not wear masks and are not exempt from the requirement, then they may be asked to leave the campus or other property.
Exceptions for this requirement include when outside social distancing; when eating or drinking and social distancing; when inside the person's own assigned apartment or residence hall room; when alone in a study area, office or private area when not likely to be in contact with others and when alone in a motor vehicle or utility vehicle.
People who have been instructed by a medical or similar subject matter expert to not where a mask and have written permission by the university to not where one, then they will be exempt to having to follow this requirement.
The decision comes after earlier this month a case of COVID-19 was confirmed on one of the two WSU campuses, according to a post on WSU's website. It was not confirmed whether the individual was on the Winona or Rochester campuses.
The person who tested positive for the virus, along with the people he or she was in contact with, were in isolation as of the week of July 6 when the case was self-reported to the university.
Since then, the university has followed cleaning protocols created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fall semester classes at the university are expected to start on Aug. 24 in a variety of formats, including many that will have students learning on the Winona campus.
For more information about WSU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit winona.edu.
