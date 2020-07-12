Masks now required to be worn on Winona State University campus until further notice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Masks are now required to be worn by everyone -- including students, staff, faculty and visitors -- on the Winona State University campus and other university properties until further notice to help prevent spread of coronavirus, the university announced Saturday.

The cloth masks must cover the nose and mouth.

One mask will be available for and distributed to each student and employees on the campus.

If people do not wear masks and are not exempt from the requirement, then they may be asked to leave the campus or other property.

Exceptions for this requirement include when outside social distancing; when eating or drinking and social distancing; when inside the person's own assigned apartment or residence hall room; when alone in a study area, office or private area when not likely to be in contact with others and when alone in a motor vehicle or utility vehicle.

People who have been instructed by a medical or similar subject matter expert to not where a mask and have written permission by the university to not where one, then they will be exempt to having to follow this requirement.