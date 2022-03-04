Masks no longer required at WAPS starting Monday

The Winona Area Public Schools board voted Thursday to end the district's mask mandate starting Monday.

The decision was made with a six to one vote, with the only no vote having been from board member Steve Schild.

With the ending of the requirement, masks will become optional for everyone inside of the district’s buildings.

Masks will also no longer be required on school transportation, because the CDC has removed the guideline to do so.

"Numerous factors went into making this decision. Positive cases in the school district and in the community are rapidly declining, and hospitalization rates continue to trend downward. Highly effective, widely available and easily accessible vaccines are preventing severe illness, and testing supplies remain available in our schools and the community. Staff members and students in Grades 6-12 have access to KN95 masks if requested," WAPS superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a letter to the community Friday.

"While this decision will be celebrated by many of our families, we acknowledge that it may concern many others. We want to be clear: Families and students who prefer to wear a mask will be supported in their decision. Bullying or harassment will not be tolerated. Families, please take some time to talk about this with your children and stress the importance of respecting the personal choice of others. Also, while school staff will support any student who continues to wear a mask, they cannot enforce it at the request of a family. Please continue to have those conversations as a family," Freiheit continued.

Freiheit did note that this mandate ending does not mean that the pandemic is over. If cases do increase severely once again, a mask mandate may be reenacted.

Other mitigation strategies will continue to be practiced in the district, such as social distancing.

Masks will still be required when an individual is entering one of the district’s health offices.

After an individual completes a five-day isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, they will also be required to wear a mask for their first six to 10 days after returning to the district buildings.

Another change is the conclusion of contact tracing unless a cluster of cases is experienced within one group of individuals.

With this amendment, the district will add to its health protocols that students who are experiencing COVID-19-like or influenza-like symptoms must stay home and take a COVID-19 test.

Free rapid tests are available for students at every school in the district. They can either be picked up or be delivered to students’ homes. If the delivery option is preferred, families should contact their student’s school.

If students receive a negative test, they can return to school if they have not had a fever in 24 hours and if their symptoms are improving.

If a student who experiences possible symptoms of COVID-19 or influenza and does not get tested for COVID-19, they can return to school five full days after the start of their symptoms.

For more information about these changes, visit winonaschools.org.

