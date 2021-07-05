Masks no longer needed in Winona Area Public Schools buildings

Starting this month, masks are no longer required in the Winona Area Public Schools buildings.

This includes students, employees and visitors.

Masks will continue to be needed on buses though, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all forms of public transportation.

"The decision was made by the district’s Incident Command Advisory Team, which took into account recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) as well as COVID-19 activity in Winona County," WAPS staff explained last week in a press release.

"The Incident Command Advisory Team will remain vigilant in monitoring district, local, and county COVID-19 trends and transmission levels, and will re-establish the face covering requirement if needed to keep students, staff, visitors, and the community safe," staff said. "The district will continue to follow other strategies to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, such as the practice of 'cohorting' and/or physical distancing, hand hygiene practices, source controls, health screening and isolation for symptomatic individuals, contact tracing and quarantine protocols, and regular cleaning and disinfection routines and procedures."