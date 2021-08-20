Marsha Danielson starts her new position as MSC Southeast president

In recent years, Danielson has experienced online learning herself and the stressfulness of it as she completed her doctorate degree online in 2019.

To help combat some of the pain that students have had to go through, she shared that she is happy to have the college be able to pay off some students’ education debts from recent semesters using some COVID-19 relief funding.

She’s excited to watch the students at the college achieve their dreams of completing their degrees, just as she has been able to witness at the previous colleges she has worked at.

The moment when students get their degrees is an annual thrill that impacts Danielson to want to continue on with her career even in hard moments.

She loves to see people of color and other minorities especially make it to commencement, as she knows that many of them are the first to go to college in their families. Danielson loves seeing their families celebrate their successes.

Danielson’s own family is celebrating her successes also as she enters into this new position, with her parents and other family members being highly proud of the career route she has taken in life, she shared.