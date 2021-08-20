Marsha Danielson starts her new position as MSC Southeast president

A first-generation college graduate from Southwest Minnesota has become Minnesota State College Southeast’s new president.
Dr. Marsha Danielson, the daughter of two small-town entrepreneurs, grew up with a passion for learning that would inspire her to want to enter into the education field, while also working on her other passions of supporting diversity in communities and making sure people have hope — which she believes everyone needs to be successful.
With those passions, Danielson has held many jobs that fit her interests perfectly, including being the executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council; the director of Marketing Communications/Alumni Relations and Special Events at the Minnesota State College in Mankato; the dean of economic development at South Central College’s Center for Business and Industry; senior associate to the president at South Central College; and vice president of economic development at South Central College.
Early in her career, she also spent some time working in tourism for the state. With this initial job experience, she was able to experience and learn about the beauty of Winona, which first made her fall in love with the area.
“I mean, it’s so beautiful,” Danielson said.
When the MSC SE job opened up, she knew it was the right one for her because of the prior love for the city and Red Wing, but also because she knew a rural college was the perfect option for her.
She also had the chance to connect with former interim president Larry Lundblad prior to the job opening, which gave her an inside scoop on what the college was like.
When she learned the job was hers, she said, “I just was really, really honored and humbled, because there’s a lot of competition in these presidential level jobs, and I thought I was a really good fit, but to have that validated by others, it was really great.”
She was excited to take on the college that she knew was already in the motions to grow and become even better than it already was. With what she described as her qualities of being analytical, a relationship builder, and an innovator, she knew she was ready to lead the way for the college on its next steps.
Some of her focuses as the school year kicks off include connecting with the community and different organizations in it; improving the data the college has readily available; increasing completion rates for students; focusing on increasing enrollment after a recent drop during the pandemic; and more.
She finds herself nervous about how COVID-19 will affect the college and the students.
“My greatest concern is where is this whole thing going?” Danielson shared.
She wonders if possibly the college will have to go back to online learning, which she knows is not the best option for many students.
In recent years, Danielson has experienced online learning herself and the stressfulness of it as she completed her doctorate degree online in 2019.
To help combat some of the pain that students have had to go through, she shared that she is happy to have the college be able to pay off some students’ education debts from recent semesters using some COVID-19 relief funding.
She’s excited to watch the students at the college achieve their dreams of completing their degrees, just as she has been able to witness at the previous colleges she has worked at.
The moment when students get their degrees is an annual thrill that impacts Danielson to want to continue on with her career even in hard moments.
She loves to see people of color and other minorities especially make it to commencement, as she knows that many of them are the first to go to college in their families. Danielson loves seeing their families celebrate their successes.
Danielson’s own family is celebrating her successes also as she enters into this new position, with her parents and other family members being highly proud of the career route she has taken in life, she shared.
Danielson — now a wife of 38 years, a mother of three sons and a grandmother to six “perfect” grandchildren — balances the many responsibilities of her new job and her personal life thanks the support of her husband, whom she says is also flexible and ready to communicate.
She also says exercising each morning and being willing to go with whatever the day throws at her helps her mentally and physically.
In her years to come at MSCSE, she looks forward to getting to know the students and helping them reach their goals, just as she has been able to reach her own.
To learn more about Danielson, visit southeastmn.edu.