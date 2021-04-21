Marsha Danielson named Minnesota State College Southeast's next president

Dr. Marsha A. Danielson will be the next president of Minnesota State College Southeast, the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities decided Wednesday.

Danielson, who will start July 1, will take over from current interim president Larry Lundblad, who has been in his position since February 2018.

"Dr. Danielson brings a deep knowledge of the Minnesota State system, a breadth of experience building partnerships, and a thorough understanding of the region. I am confident that her leadership will help Minnesota State College Southeast continue its upward trajectory and propel it to even greater heights," said Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra, who recommended the candidate to be selected.

Danielson was approved unanimously by the Board of Trustees for the position.

"I couldn't be more excited than I am to join the team at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona. What I have learned about Minnesota State College Southeast and the dedicated, entrepreneurial faculty, staff and administrators, coupled with the support of business, industry, and the communities of Winona and Red Wing, inspires me," Danielson said after being approved for the position.