Children will make the move into Main Square Montessori on Wednesday.
The building became a joint project for Cotter Schools and the Hiawatha Education Foundation in early 2018. Hiawatha developed the idea to build the school and asked Cotter to run the school.
Sister Judith Schaefer, president of Cotter Schools, said, “Cotter’s mission is to help all children achieve their full potential. And that’s absolutely the purpose of Montessori is that children at very early ages, at their, kind of, most receptive time in life, that they are able to kind of grow to their full potential.”
Schaefer said she sees it as a gift to the Winona community, because of scholarships that will enable children who might not have access to early education to go there.
Jacque Paulsen, project manager for Main Square Montessori, said that in the planning it was a focus to have this school enable families that are in need of child care and early education to have an opportunity to have access to that.
Hiawatha decided that half of the students at the school must come from families that need assistance.
Transportation also will be available to the school, thanks to the donation of a van by WNB Financial.
There are two classrooms in the building, set to accommodate 42 children from ages 16 months to 6 years.
Miller Hanson designed the facility, with Schwab Construction building it.
One of the ideas for the design was including an upward swing on the roof. Schaefer said Miller Hanson designed it to give “a sense of uplifting,” matching the plan for the Montessori to “help lift children up to their full potential.”
“We also talked about it being in the heart of Winona,” Paulsen said. “The design of the school itself reflects having community at its center.”
Schaefer said because Montessori is focused on “beauty and nature,” there was a goal of making the building simple, but also beautiful, instead of simply utilitarian.
“There’s a connection and flow between the outdoors in nature and the inside of the building,” Paulsen said. “You can see that in the ceiling, how it sweeps through the entire building and how the windows run through the whole building.”
The designers focused on how the building would be used for children. For example, they made sure that the windows were at a proper height for the children to see through.
A ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony of the Main Square Montessori will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
During the ceremony, people will have the chance to walk through the school.
Additionally, a commissioned statue of a boy roller-skating will be unveiled, which is in gratitude to Bob Kierlin, a local entrepreneur who founded Fastenal and supporter and benefactor to Cotter Schools and Main Square Montessori.
The Montessori is located at 123 W. Fourth St. in Winona.
