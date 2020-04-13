Mabel-Canton High School student works to stay positive even after tragic fire

Brooklyn works a lot as a certified nursing assistant in Spring Grove. She used to also work another job at the Mabel BP.

While doing both work and activities, she finds time to be successful in school and spend time with family.

“I feel like (the fire) made us all a lot closer than we were. This made us all realize that family is kind of everything,” Brooklyn said.

She helps take care of her younger siblings while her parents work and attempts to be a good example for them.

She said, “I was really sad and upset (after the fire). But I tried to be positive because my siblings are all younger than me besides my older half-brother. … So I try to keep a positive mindset for them and just lead by example, so that they have something to look forward to and so they could be happy, too.

“Honestly, I just want to show them that, you can go through a lot of struggles in life and still overcome them and be a good person. And that you can achieve anything you set your mind to because that’s what I hope to do,” she said.

Brooklyn does have one older half-brother who she met for the first time recently.

Her health began to challenge her, too, because of the stress.