Daryl Anderson, Ben Baratto and Kathy Gerth were named the 2020 Winona Education Association education advocates of the year Thursday evening during a ceremony honoring them and 2020 WEA Teacher of the Year Kristi Conway.
Anderson, who has taken on many different subjects while being a substitute teacher throughout the district, said he was “very surprised, humbled” when he learned he was going to be named an education advocate.
Education was really important to Anderson because of his appreciation for his teachers growing up -- and he still remembers each of them.
“I was really centered in to being a teacher. And the reason I never became a full-time teacher is I like the variety. I like (physical education). I like art. I like science. I like special (education). So this really worked out well for me,” Anderson said.
Baratto, who spent decades at Winona Senior High School in the Spanish department, said he never really saw himself as an advocate for education until he was told he was going to be honored.
When he began reflecting back, he realized that most of the things he’s done, including a large portion of the committees he’s been on, have been connected to education.
“I come from a foreign family and education is very, very important to my family. My mother really didn’t have an education. I think the only classroom she had ever been in was when she went to citizenship class to become a United States citizen,” Baratto said.
You have free articles remaining.
Baratto’s mother was a strong supporter in him becoming a teacher.
Gerth helped contribute to the district by being a volunteer, helping with elementary students in classrooms.
Carley Clinkscales, second-grade teacher at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School, said students look forward to Gerth being in the classroom because of the impact that Gerth has made on young students in the district.
“She is more than just a volunteer in our school. She’s a true friend to both staff and students,” Clinkscales said.
“I think that each one of us is given a gift and I think mine is working with children. I’m happier when I work with them and I hope I can give them as much as they give me,” Gerth said.
Gerth said she was “extremely humbled” by being named an education advocate.
Conway, a second-grade teacher at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School, was announced as the teacher of the year earlier this month. Conway has taught at the Winona Area Public Schools for the past 25 years.
She was honored for her passion for teaching and her hard work, along with the strong, meaningful connections she has made with students, other staff members and the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.