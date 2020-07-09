Local colleges plan to welcome back students for fall semester

Course instructors will examine how their classes can be taught to better protect students from the spread of coronavirus.

Capacity limits for rooms in the university will be reexamined for the upcoming semester.

Students will be able to enjoy activities outdoors while on the campus, along with have small group meetings for clubs. Events will also be offered for students.

Warrior Athletics teams will be able to compete, along with students who play intramural sports.

The campus Fitness Center is expected to be open.

Residential dining halls and retail areas will also be open.

“To protect public health and safety, these experiences will be different, but we’re ready to make them happen. Students will still have opportunities for fun, find friends and make memories,” WSU officials wrote on the college’s website.

For more information about WSU's response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Students are expected to return to the Saint Mary’s University campus this fall for in-person instruction.