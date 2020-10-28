 Skip to main content
Lewiston-Altura School District moves to completely virtual learning model
Lewiston-Altura School District will switch to a completely virtual learning model beginning Nov. 2, with Thursday and Friday now being canceled allowing for employees to prepare for this change.

A letter from superintendent Gwen Carman explained that the change is needed because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in both the county and the schools, along with an outbreak in the district’s community.

Fear of asymptomatic, undiagnosed cases and unknown exposure timelines in the area are also pushing the district to change their ways of education until, at the earliest, Nov. 17.

On Oct. 23, the district had claimed on Facebook that only two students and two staff members had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

All athletic practices and games for junior high and high school students are canceled during this virtual learning period.

“Please keep in mind that during this period of distance learning, we need community and parent support to make sure that contact between students is limited so that we can minimize the educational impact and return to a face-to-face or hybrid learning model as soon as possible,” Carman wrote.

If a student or student’s family member tests positive, they are asked to contact school health and safety coordinator Michelle MacPherson at mmacpher@lewalt.k12.mn.us or 507-522-3296.

Free breakfasts and lunches will be provided by the district starting Thursday.

Previously, the district started the school year with secondary school students in a hybrid model, while elementary students were learning in person.

For more information about Lewiston-Altura School District’s response to COVID-19, visit www.lewalt.k12.mn.us.

