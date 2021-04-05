LCF offering 2 scholarships

The La Crescent Community Foundation is offering two different and unique scholarships. One scholarship will be awarded to a prospective four-year college or university student and another will be awarded to a prospective two-year school student. The successful applicants may not necessarily have a high GPA or may not necessarily be involved in extracurricular school activities.
The scholarship recipients are more likely to be those who have met life’s challenges and contributed to their community (or family) and plan on continuing to contribute in the future.
The scholarship for the four-year school is $5,000.
The scholarship for the two-year school is $3,500.
To apply for either of these scholarships you must indicate which one you are applying for. and submit the following:
1. A cover letter containing, as appropriate:
• Description of your efforts to achieve success. Including any obstacles that you may have had to overcome to achieve your goals
• Your specific educational achievements and career goals.
• Involvement with and/or contributions to your family, school and/or community.
• Special circumstances we should consider, including employment while going to school and whatever you think is significant.
2. Two letters of recommendation on your behalf:
• Letters to be from non-related teachers, employers or other adults that know you from a non-social relationship.
• Letters should give evidence of your character, motivation, attitude and integrity.
• Letters may be included with your application or the writers may send them directly to us.
Applications are to be received by 4:30 p.m., Monday, April 12, at the following address:
Scholarship Committee
La Crescent Community Foundation Inc.
PO Box 170
La Crescent, MN 55947
The scholarship will be distributed after the successful completion of one semester of higher education.
Eligibility Requirements:
Spring 2021 or mid-year 2020-2021 graduates of La Crescent/Hokah High School or La Crescent/Hokah District Residents Home Schooled or at another High School.