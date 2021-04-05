LCF offering 2 scholarships

The La Crescent Community Foundation is offering two different and unique scholarships. One scholarship will be awarded to a prospective four-year college or university student and another will be awarded to a prospective two-year school student. The successful applicants may not necessarily have a high GPA or may not necessarily be involved in extracurricular school activities.

The scholarship recipients are more likely to be those who have met life’s challenges and contributed to their community (or family) and plan on continuing to contribute in the future.

The scholarship for the four-year school is $5,000.

The scholarship for the two-year school is $3,500.

To apply for either of these scholarships you must indicate which one you are applying for. and submit the following:

1. A cover letter containing, as appropriate:

• Description of your efforts to achieve success. Including any obstacles that you may have had to overcome to achieve your goals

• Your specific educational achievements and career goals.