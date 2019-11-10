{{featured_button_text}}

La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School students of the month for November:

Grade 5

  • Ireland Johnson, daughter of Sara and Charles Johnson

Grade 6

  • Naomi Clarkin, daughter of Deb Clarkin

Grade 7

  • Carter Wieser, son of Ben and Emily Wieser

Grade 8

  • Kinlee Grattan, daughter of Tara and Chuck Grattan
Grade 9

  • Chantell Loomis, daughter of Sara and Russell Loomis

Grade 10

  • Sayde Dammen, daughter of Erin and Doug Dammen

Grade 11

  • Andrea Turnbull, daughter of Lisa and Scott Turnbull

Grade 12

Alyssa Sebo, daughter of Emily and Chad Sebo

