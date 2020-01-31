The transition to kindergarten is an exciting step into lifelong learning.
Winona Area Public Schools offers outstanding and comprehensive programs with proven results. Our kindergarten classrooms inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking with an emphasis on learning through play. We are strong believers of individual learning and recognizing every child’s unique potential.
Registration is now open for the 2020-21 school year. Go to winonaschools.org/kindergarten to learn more about the programs and resources available, or for help on registering your student. An enrollment brochure will be sent to families.
In addition to the website and brochure, WAPS will host several events to help families navigate the process.
Future Winhawk Registration Night is Monday, Feb. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Winona Middle School, 1570 Homer Road. Superintendent Dr. Annette K. Freiheit and other district administrators will be on hand to greet families. You can speak with elementary principals and receive information on mandatory early childhood screening, school nutrition, transportation, after school care and other services. School secretaries and district tech support will be available to help families register their student for kindergarten using computers in the media center. Future Winhawks can take a picture with Herky and win a special prize. There is no official program, so feel free to come and go as your schedule allows.
The Ríos Spanish Immersion program will be accepting applications from Feb. 3 to March 2 for incoming kindergarten students. The program provides educational experiences, beginning in kindergarten, that support academic and linguistic development in two languages and that develop students’ appreciation of their own and other cultures. For more information, or to apply, visit winonaschools.org/rios.
Kindergarten Open House night is Thursday, March 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future students are invited to visit their new school, meet teachers, tour classrooms and become part of the Winhawk family. The open houses will be held at the elementary school locations.
In the summer, there are two events that will help acclimate incoming kindergartners.
Kinderhawks Camp will be held on Monday, Aug. 17. Get a taste of what kindergarten is like at Kinderhawks Camp! Families of incoming kindergartners will sign up for a two-hour session (location of camp to be announced), and the future kindergartner will get a chance to interact with their classmates, do an art project, play outside and more. More details will be sent to families in the future.
The Winhawk Welcome orientation event for all students in Grades K-4 will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3. Students can visit their school, meet their assigned classroom teacher, drop off supplies, tour the schools and attend a presentation from the principal.
The first day of school for the 2020-21 academic year is Tuesday, Sept. 8.
