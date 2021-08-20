Keep the masks on, most of the time: Back to school plans decided on by WAPS and Cotter Schools

Both Winona Area Public Schools and Cotter Schools have decided on and announced their back to school plans for the fall semester -- both of which includes the need for masks to be worn in certain situations.
Winona Area Public Schools
Even after multiple members of the public shared their wants to not have their children not mask in schools, the Winona Area Public Schools board decided to continue with the presented plan of required masking at certain levels of COVID-19 transmission.
The plan will include students and employees being required to mask if the rate of transmission is at a substantial or high level, no matter their vaccination status.
If the transmission level is lower, it will still be highly recommended that everyone in school buildings wear masks.
No matter the transmission level, though, masks will be required by law to be worn when on school transportation.
If there is a positive case of COVID-19 in the district, close contacts will likely need to quarantine. Vaccinated individuals may be able to not quarantine if they meet a list of specific requirements and voluntarily submit proof of vaccination to the school district.
Other plans for the upcoming school year include, related to COVID-19, a focus on the need for good hygiene, regular cleaning, daily health screenings, physical distancing and more.
Anyone with possible symptoms of COVID-19 should not enter into the schools.
Visitors will be allowed in the school buildings, but precise records will need to be kept in case of a positive case and need for contact tracing.
While many edits to this proposed plan were considered, the original plan was the one approved with a 6-1 board vote. The only member who did not vote in support of the original plan was Steve Schild, who mentioned further concerns including related to athletes -- who do not need to mask while playing sports.
Schild also wanted students to have to wear masks indoors with few exceptions until further notice, unlike what was presented when the requirement would only be in place at certain transmission levels.
A focus on protecting the students, employees and community around them from further COVID-19 spread was highly emphasized throughout the entire meeting.
"As a student, I have gone through the whole year wearing a mask during school. I agree, it's very difficult. It's a hard way to learn, but I also think that no matter whether masks are going to be optional or mandatory, it's really important to be able to be in school. I would much rather wear a mask and have it be mandatory, then have to go back into distance learning," student board representative Ella Skranka shared.
For more information about WAPS's return to school plan, visit winonaschools.org.
Cotter Schools
Cotter Schools' protocols will include a focus on getting vaccinated, according to the schools' website.
Vaccinations are not required within the schools, but students who are fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine if they are found to be a close contact to someone who has received a positive test result, unless the vaccinated individual starts to show symptoms or test positive themselves.
Masks are also optional for students and employees who are vaccinated in seventh through 12th grade school buildings, but they are still highly recommended to wear masks, according to the Cotter website.
Otherwise, in all buildings, masks are required to be worn by students, staff and visitors.
An exception, though, is in place if a vaccinated teacher is speaking in front of their class, as long as they are at least six feet away from their students.
No matter a person's vaccination status, masks will need to be worn on school transportation.
Cotter Schools president Sister Judith Schaefer explained about the protocols, "We do not require families to show proof of vaccination. We are emphasizing the responsibility. We have to take care of one another and commitment to our Cotter Covid Conduct pledge. We are stressing that in order to stay in school in-person, everyone needs to mask and get vaccinated when eligible. We'll see how it works."
Other protocols included in the schools' return to school fall plans include recommending at least three feet of social distancing; encouraging outdoor classes and activities; making available important hygiene and sanitation products; routinely cleaning throughout the school day and more.
For more information, visit cotterschools.org.