Keep the masks on, most of the time: Back to school plans decided on by WAPS and Cotter Schools

Anyone with possible symptoms of COVID-19 should not enter into the schools.

Visitors will be allowed in the school buildings, but precise records will need to be kept in case of a positive case and need for contact tracing.

While many edits to this proposed plan were considered, the original plan was the one approved with a 6-1 board vote. The only member who did not vote in support of the original plan was Steve Schild, who mentioned further concerns including related to athletes -- who do not need to mask while playing sports.

Schild also wanted students to have to wear masks indoors with few exceptions until further notice, unlike what was presented when the requirement would only be in place at certain transmission levels.

A focus on protecting the students, employees and community around them from further COVID-19 spread was highly emphasized throughout the entire meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}