Junior takes oath to join Winona Area Public Schools board

Winona Area Public Schools student Issara Schmidt took the oath Thursday to join the school board as the junior student representative.
Schmidt will attend school board meetings this year when senior student representative Cooper Hancock is unavailable. Schmidt will then take over the role of the student representative during her senior year.
After this first year of a student member on the board, juniors will be chosen each year to take over the role when they become seniors.
Board clerk and student representative mentor Michael Hanratty described Schmidt as a “stellar student,” along with mentioning that she is also a Big 9 champion diver.
The student-representative board member position was created earlier this school year as a way to help the student body’s opinions be represented in board discussions, along with give position holders the opportunity to receive scholarships for their work.