‘I’m excited for the future’: WAPS takes steps to empower music teachers to improve their program

Freiheit said that Millering is recognizing the “multitude of needs” for the music department and is building budget codes to better align with those needs. She will continue to work closely with music teachers to continue building the budget, which will include creating an inventory of things like instruments and developing a 10-year replacement cycle.

“There are a lot of things that go into music education,” Freiheit said. “It’s not just the scores they need to have for performance. It’s also instrument repair and cleaning. The elementary curriculum uses a subscription to an online text.

“There is a lot of work that has been started in that area.”

The group also recommended the department continue to seek community partnerships, funding or grants for Artists in Residence programs and after school arts enrichment programs. Instructional time will need to be addressed as standards have increased from 60-90 minute each week, so staffing levels will have to be evaluated.

Freiheit also said the middle school music teachers will work with administrators to address concerns about shifts to a 7-period day at the middle school.