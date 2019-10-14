The entire sixth-grade class at Winona Middle School took part in the Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk on Friday morning at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The annual event is presented by the Winona County Historical Society and benefits both the society and Woodlawn Cemetery. Actors portray influential people in Winona’s past, many of whom are buried in the cemetery.
This year’s theme was parks. Students heard stories about the people behind the parks, be it someone who was instrumental in establishing them or those who the city honored by naming a park after them.
