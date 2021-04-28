Higher education COVID-19 cases stay low in Winona

Winona’s higher education institutes are seeing success this week as they try to limit the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses.

At Winona State University, two new cases among students were confirmed on its Winona campus during the week leading up to Sunday, raising the campus’ total for the spring to 92.

Currently, as of Sunday, there were six active cases with a total of 11 students isolating. No students were just in quarantine due to a possible exposure as of Sunday.

Isolation is different than quarantine, as isolation is for those who have tested positive or are symptomatic.

It’s the first time during the spring semester that no WSU students were quarantining.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the Saint Mary’s University campus in Winona, no new cases have been confirmed so far this week, as of Wednesday.

The most recent case — which was a student — was confirmed on its own Friday, which raised the campus’ total to 31 this spring semester.

Of those cases, six have been employees and 25 have been students.