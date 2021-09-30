Herkymania resumes: Winona High football players visit elementary schools

Winona Area Public Schools
On Wednesday morning, members of the Winona Senior High School football team visited Winona Area Public Schools elementary students as part of Herkymania, a Homecoming Week tradition started by coach John Cassellius in 2008.
The event couldn’t happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it returned this year — following the proper health and safety protocols, of course.
During Herkymania, Winona High football players visit elementary students and stress the value of being a good student, teach them the Winona High Fight Song and spread school spirit. Then, the players split up and read a book to the individual classrooms. The players also answer any questions the students may have.
The event has become a staple of Homecoming Week. Other festivities include the parade, which begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the high school, and the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. at Paul Giel Field on Friday.
More photos will be available on
winonaschools.org.
Photos: Winhawks win season opener against Austin
Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin
Winona Senior High's Dominic Davis (3) breaks into the open field against the Austin Packer's defense during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks went on to defeat the Packers by a score of 14-9.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin
Winona Senior High's defense chases after Austin quarterback Teyghan Hovland (5) during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks went on to defeat the Packers by a score of 14-9.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin
Winona Senior High's defense tackles Austin running back Joseph Walker (20) during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks went on to defeat the Packers by a score of 14-9.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin
Winona Senior High's defense chases after Austin's Joseph Walker (20) during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks went on to defeat the Packers by a score of 14-9.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jacob Heftman (9) prepares the Winhawk offense to run a play during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks went on to defeat Austin by a score of 14-9.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin
Winona Senior High's Jack Liedel (58) dives to make a tackle on Austin's Joseph Walker (20) during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jacob Heftman (9) rolls out of the pocket to avoid pressure from the Austin Packer's defense during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin
Winona Senior High's Trent Langowski (4) runs past Austin's Ben Olson (72) after making an interception during a game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin
Winona Senior High's Mason Langowski (5) holds on to the ankle of Austin's Teyghan Hovland (5) as Bryan Cassellius (11) comes in to finish the tackle during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin
Winona Senior High football players celebrate a big late game interception by Trent Langowski during this year's season opener against Austin at Paul Giel Field. Langowski has committed to play football at Concordia-St. Paul.
Craig Johnson
