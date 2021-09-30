Herkymania resumes: Winona High football players visit elementary schools

Herkymania lives on!

On Wednesday morning, members of the Winona Senior High School football team visited Winona Area Public Schools elementary students as part of Herkymania, a Homecoming Week tradition started by coach John Cassellius in 2008.

The event couldn’t happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it returned this year — following the proper health and safety protocols, of course.

During Herkymania, Winona High football players visit elementary students and stress the value of being a good student, teach them the Winona High Fight Song and spread school spirit. Then, the players split up and read a book to the individual classrooms. The players also answer any questions the students may have.

The event has become a staple of Homecoming Week. Other festivities include the parade, which begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the high school, and the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. at Paul Giel Field on Friday.

More photos will be available on winonaschools.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0